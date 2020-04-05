Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Arcos Dorados as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $3.04 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $754.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.