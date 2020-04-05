Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,728,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

