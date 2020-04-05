Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WillScot were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WillScot by 4,172.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WillScot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. WillScot Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

