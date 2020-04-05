Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Ardagh Group worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 26,112 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Ardagh Group by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ardagh Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:ARD opened at $10.77 on Friday. Ardagh Group SA has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Ardagh Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

