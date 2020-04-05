Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $999,000 Stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $7.49 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

