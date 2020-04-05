Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

