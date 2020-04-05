Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Entercom Communications worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

NYSE ETM opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In related news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,288.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 27,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,779.99. In the last three months, insiders purchased 516,255 shares of company stock worth $1,288,330. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ETM. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.