Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GlobalSCAPE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of GSB opened at $6.68 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Director David L. Mann sold 45,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $469,379.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,160,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Mello sold 74,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $750,679.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,090.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,848.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

