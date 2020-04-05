Credit Suisse AG Sells 28,292 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Michaels Companies worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

