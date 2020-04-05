Credit Suisse AG Has $696,000 Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,920 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Dynavax Technologies worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.93. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.