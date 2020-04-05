NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,139.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

