Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $9.13 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.