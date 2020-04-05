Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $982,000 in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 720,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,553,941 shares of company stock worth $8,277,124 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

