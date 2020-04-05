Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3,020.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Stifel Nicolaus cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.31.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

