Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

