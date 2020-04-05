Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 78,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Eventbrite Inc has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

