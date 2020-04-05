Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,010 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forty Seven were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Shares of Forty Seven stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. Forty Seven Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTSV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forty Seven presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $908,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,087,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,527,389.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,601 shares of company stock worth $31,517,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.