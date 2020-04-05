Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Tupperware Brands worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.