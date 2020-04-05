Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Petmed Express worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 2,118.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 890.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petmed Express stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $586.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.41. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

