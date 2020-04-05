Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,209 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $571.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter acquired 348 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,115.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,902 shares of company stock worth $668,596. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.