Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.97.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 812,013 shares of company stock worth $115,455,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.