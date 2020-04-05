Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in International Seaways by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $642.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

