Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.46 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Freshpet worth $23,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

FRPT stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -994.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

