Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 70,124 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Eagle Bancorp worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 89,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.