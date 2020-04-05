Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,508 Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

LEG stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.46 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.46 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 70,124 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 70,124 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,508 Leggett & Platt, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,508 Leggett & Platt, Inc.
9,885 Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.
9,885 Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,401 Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,401 Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report