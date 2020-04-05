Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,508 Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

LEG stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.