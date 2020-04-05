9,885 Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 662,980.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKM. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.58. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

