Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,401 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 755,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,075 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,021,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

