Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

