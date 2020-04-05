Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of VKTX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $325.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

