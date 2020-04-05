Brinker Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 571 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $243.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

