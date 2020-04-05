Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

