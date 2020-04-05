Brinker Capital Inc. Has $208,000 Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

LOGM stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

