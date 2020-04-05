Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 610 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after buying an additional 151,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,435,000 after acquiring an additional 239,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,133,000 after buying an additional 198,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.