Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ITT by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.