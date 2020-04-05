Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,457 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,305,000 after purchasing an additional 180,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

