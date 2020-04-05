Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

EGP stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

