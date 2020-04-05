Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in UniFirst by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $154,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,161.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

