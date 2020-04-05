Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

