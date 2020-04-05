Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE:DAN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.