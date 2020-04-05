32,698 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ASE Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

