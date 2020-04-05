Brinker Capital Inc. Takes Position in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.38. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Several analysts have commented on LFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.