Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in InVitae during the third quarter worth about $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on InVitae from to in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,226.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVTA opened at $12.62 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

