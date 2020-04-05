Brinker Capital Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Murray J. Mccabe purchased 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,353.96. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

