Citigroup Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 1,385.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.