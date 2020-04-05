2,826 Shares in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

PMX stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

