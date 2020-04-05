Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,628 Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.