Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $8.94 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 3,694.59%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDX. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.