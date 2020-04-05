Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 751.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 390,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 740,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 332,287 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Harmonic Inc has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $542.75 million, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

