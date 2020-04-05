Brinker Capital Inc. Invests $125,000 in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: Margin

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mobil`nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.46 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.46 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 70,124 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 70,124 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,508 Leggett & Platt, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,508 Leggett & Platt, Inc.
9,885 Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.
9,885 Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,401 Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,401 Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report