Brinker Capital Inc. Invests $125,000 in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

