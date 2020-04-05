Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 5,149.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyco Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

